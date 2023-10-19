Boston police are investigating what led up to a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Authorities said officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Rugby Road near Milton around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the man was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a stabbing, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

More investigators were arriving at the scene and caution tape was being set up along the street as SKY7-HD flew over the area around noon.

Details on a possible suspect have not yet been released.

The @bostonpolice are investigating a stabbing not long ago on Rugby Rd in Mattapan. Detectives are on the scene gathering evidence. Reports say a victim was rushed to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZmbQwXYdRi — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 19, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

