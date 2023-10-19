Boston police are investigating what led up to a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Authorities said officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Rugby Road near Milton around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the man was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a stabbing, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

More investigators were arriving at the scene and caution tape was being set up along the street as SKY7-HD flew over the area around noon.

Details on a possible suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox