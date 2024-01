Police responded Wednesday morning to a stabbing in Milford.

Authorities confirmed one person has been taken to an area hospital with two stab wounds.

The incident took place at Main Street and South Bow Street.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)