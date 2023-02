BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)