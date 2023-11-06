BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an apparent stabbing in the Allston area.

The Boston Police Department said calls for the incident first came in just before 3:20 p.m., with multiple police cruisers seen travelling in the area of Cambridge Street and Brighton Avenue soon afterwards.

Details on the condition of a victim or any possible arrests have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

