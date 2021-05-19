Stabbing near South Station in Boston prompts large police response

BOSTON (WHDH) - A stabbing that took place near South Station in Boston drew a large police response Wednesday night.

Evidence markers were placed on the sidewalk near the intersection of Atlantic and Summer streets around 9:30 p.m. The main entrance to the train station has been closed down for the investigation.

Boston police confirmed one person was taken to a hospital. There is no word on their condition.

A witness told 7NEWS the altercation began inside the station.

No arrests have been made at this time.

