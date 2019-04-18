CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing suspect was taken into custody following a foot pursuit with police in Chelsea on Thursday morning.
Officers responding to 72 Bellingham St. found a person suffering from several stab wounds, police said.
They were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.
The suspect, later identified as Isiah Chafin, 22, was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, according to police.
A knife was reportedly recovered during the pursuit.
