CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing suspect was taken into custody following a foot pursuit with police in Chelsea on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to 72 Bellingham St. found a person suffering from several stab wounds, police said.

They were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, later identified as Isiah Chafin, 22, was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, according to police.

A knife was reportedly recovered during the pursuit.

