Stabbing suspect shot by Boston police officer arraigned in hospital bed

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man shot by police after they say he repeatedly stabbed another man before attacking a Boston officer was arraigned Wednesday in his hospital bed.

Luis Gomes, 32, was ordered held without bail on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Officers patrolling the area of 208 Adams St. in full uniform and a marked police vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Monday witnessed Gomes stabbing another man with a knife, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

“It was a very violent attack,” Gross said. “As a matter of fact, the victim was stabbed in the neck and twice in the back.”

One officer tried to stop the knife-wielding suspect from further stabbing the victim but Gomes instead tried to stab the officer, Gross added.

“Being in fear of not only the stabbing victim’s life as well as the officer, the officer’s partner discharged the department-issued firearm, striking the knife-wielding suspect in the thigh,” Gross said.

The officers then reportedly rendered first aid and applied a tourniquet to Gomes’ leg.

Boston EMS transported the stabbing victim and Gomes to area hospitals, where they were both listed in stable condition.

The officers were taken to a local hospital as part of the police department’s standard procedure but Gross says they were uninjured.

The knife was recovered at the scene, Gross added.

Anyone with information that could help Boston police facilitate their investigation is encouraged to call 1-800-494-TIPS.

