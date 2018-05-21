EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — Police are investigating a stabbing in East Boston that happened early Monday morning.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed around 2:51 a.m. in the area of Bennington and Swift streets.

Paramedics transported him to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

