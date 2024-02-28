Stacey Wakefield, the wife of longtime Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, who passed away in October, has died.

The Red Sox released a statement Wednesday from the Wakefield family announcing her passing.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” the statement reads. “She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken.”

Tim Wakefield died on October 1 of last year at the age of 57 following a battle with brain cancer.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come,” the statement said. “We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Like her husband, she was also battling cancer.

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today—we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support,” the family said in the statement. “And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

