Stadium under renovation in Hartford will open, ready or not

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford’s Dillon Stadium is set to reopen, even though workers have not quite finished the $14 million in mostly taxpayer-funded renovations needed to turn what was a crumbling eyesore into the home of Connecticut’s new professional soccer team.

The lighting, sound system, paving and some plumbing in the 84-year-old facility are incomplete and there will be a temporary scoreboard for the United Soccer League’s game on Saturday between Hartford Athletic and the Indy Eleven.

But officials say the 5,500-seat stadium, which was supposed to open in April, is ready to welcome fans.

Michael Freimuth, director of the Capital Region Development Authority, says a deal also has been reached to have the stadium serve as home to UConn’s soccer teams while the school is building its own new field in Storrs.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)