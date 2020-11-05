WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A middle school in Weymouth started hybrid learning this week, so staff created a hilarious music video to welcome back students.

Staff at the Abigail Adams Middle School turned Flo Rida’s hit song “My House” into “Welcome to Adams.”

The music video reminds students of safety protocols in the school building, like following floor markings and wearing masks.

Staff said they wanted to spread positivity to their students amid the chaos and uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

