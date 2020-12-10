Staff briefing Walsh on rollback options for Boston

With COVID-19 cases climbing steadily and the holiday season coming, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh is keeping all options open and will be briefed Thursday afternoon on what a possible rollback of Boston’s reopening would entail.

For the week that ended Dec. 3, coronavirus testing was up 16 percent in Boston, averaging 5,427 tests per day, and the city averaged 408 new positive test results each day, not including tests conducted by colleges and universities. Walsh said the city’s positive test rate increased from 4 percent to 6.9 percent in the last week.

Walsh said the rollback Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier this week — in which the entire state will be moved to Phase 3, Step 1 of the administration’s economic reopening effective Sunday — “works for some places and doesn’t necessarily work for other places.” Boston, for example, never advanced beyond Phase 3, Step 1 and is unaffected by the state rollback.

Instead, Walsh is mulling his options to further scale back activity in the city, if needed.

“In the event that we need to roll back — we don’t have to today — but in the event we need to roll back, we will not hesitate,” the mayor said. He said his public health team is “going to be briefing me later on on some of the recommendations of what a potential rollback would look like. Again, we’re not rolling back right now, but as I said earlier this virus literally changes from week to week and I could be standing here next Tuesday and having a very different conversation with everyone.”

Walsh said he and his staff are weighing whether a rollback of businesses and social activities would mean simply following the city’s reopening steps in reverse or curtailing specific industries and specific activities thought to be contributing to the spread of the virus.

