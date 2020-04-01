Staff member at Dudley Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19, other personnel may have been exposed

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A staff member at Dudley Elementary School has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and now, school officials are warning other staffers they may have been infected too.

The staffer received the positive diagnosis Tuesday just one day after teachers were invited into the school buildings to retrieve necessary items to continue on with their lessons after Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state-wide school closures would continue through the end of April, the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District announced Wednesday.

The schools have been closed to the public since March 18.

Officials said the staffer reported themselves to the Dudley Board of Health and Charlton Board of Health and in accordance with their suggestion, the school has taken steps to ensure the safety of everyone.

Both towns are working to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed.

