STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A staff member was injured after he fell out of a window at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in Stow Tuesday morning around 9.

Sources say the man suffered a head injury after falling out of a window in the drill area. He was taken to the UMass Medical and Trauma Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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