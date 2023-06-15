BOSTON (WHDH) - A staff member at the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester lost consciousness for between one and two minutes Tuesday after being attacked while trying to break up a fight between students, a Boston police report said.

According to the report, police were told the staffer approached a student after he heard the student “saying something inappropriate to another student.”

Police said “some words were exchanged” before the student allegedly attacked the staff member.

Multiple staff members stepped in and were able to pull the student off the staff member who was attacked “after several minutes,” according to the police report.

Police said the staffer fell to the floor during the incident. Once he regained consciousness, police said he drove himself to a hospital.

The employee, according to police, suffered “a possible head injury” and a chipped tooth. The student is now being charged with aggravated assault.

While multiple students saw the incident unfold, Interim Head of School Stephanie Sibley in a letter to school community members said no students were injured.

Sibley said the student involved “will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct,” adding “additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible.”

This incident was the latest in a string of safety concerns at the Henderson School, including an incident in November of 2021 where prosecutors said a teenage girl knocked the school’s principal at the time unconscious, sending her to the hospital.

Last month, at least four children went to the hospital after eating weed edibles at school.

