LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A staff member was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed by a student at KIPP Academy in Lynn Monday, police said. 

Lynn police said the staff member was stabbed multiple times, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. 

A suspect, identified as 18-year-old Larnel Jean Eustach of Chelsea, left the school before officers arrived but was arrested after a short foot pursuit, according to police. 

Lynn police said Eustach has been charged with assault with intent to murder, mayhem, assault with a dangerous weapon and “other related offenses.” 

Police said their investigation was ongoing but said they were not seeking any additional suspects as of Monday afternoon.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene near 12:30 p.m. spotted a visible police presence on the KIPP Academy campus.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

