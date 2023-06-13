BOSTON (WHDH) - A staff member was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after being physically assaulted by a student at the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, the school’s interim head of school said.

Interim Head of School Stephanie Sibley said in a letter to school community members that the incident happened Tuesday morning.

While multiple students saw the incident unfold, officials said no students were injured and school personnel were able to quickly de-escalate the situation.

Sibley’s letter did not detail the attack but did say the injured staff member was first seen by a school nurse before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“The student involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct, additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible,” Sibley said.

“The Henderson and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering environments where all students and staff feel safe, welcome, and respected,” she continued.

Tuesday’s incident was just the latest in a string of safety concerns at the Henderson School.

Back in November of 2021, a teenage girl knocked Principal Patricia Lampron unconscious, sending her to the hospital and closing the school for several days.

The student was charged in the attack.

Lampron never returned to the school.

Sibley said Boston Public Schools Safety Services personnel were working with the Boston police as of Tuesday afternoon “to follow up on the investigation” into this most recent incident at the Henderson School.

As that work continued, a spokesperson said events earlier in the day would not impact a graduation event set for Tuesday night for graduating Henderson high school students.

