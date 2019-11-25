Staff members at Centerville nursing home hospitalized, dozens sickened following chemical incident

CENTERVILLE, MA *(WHDH) — Two staff members at a Centerville nursing home were hospitalized and over a dozen were sickened following a chemical incident Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Cape Regency nursing home around 3 p.m. for reports of an unknown chemical odor coming from inside a second-floor utility closet, according to a release issued by COMM Fire Captain Richard Sargent.

A tier one hazmat response was called to the scene and crews began evacuating residents and employees from the area and preforming medical evaluations.

Hazmat teams tested the chemicals inside the closet and determined them to be a possible combination of cleaning chemicals.

The solution was determined to be unharmful and the odor was neutralized.

In all, 20 staff and residents were evaluated at the scene and two were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

