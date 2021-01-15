Staff prepares to administer vaccines at Gillette; Fenway eyed as 2nd mass site

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Staffers are preparing to administer coronavirus vaccines at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough as talks swirl about making Fenway Park in Boston another mass vaccination site.

The Putnam Club at Gillette Stadium has been transformed into a vaccination site, with staff members receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

First responders and those living and working in congregate care settings will be able to get vaccinated at the stadium starting Monday.

Boston’s Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez announced Thursday that they are looking into the possibility of making Fenway Park another vaccination site.

The historic baseball park became a voting site for the first time in November.

“We are committed sites are available and accessible in all neighbors to make sure folks can get vaccinated,” Martinez said.

He added that he’s also asking the state to turn the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury into a vaccination site, with the goal to provide COVID-19 vaccines quickly and to as many people as possible.

“It’s incredibly complicated,” Martinez explained. “We need 75 to 80 percent of folks to get vaccinated.”

