SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff members at a Salem restaurant are shaken up after they say a beloved customer and regular was the victim of a shooting in the lot behind the establishment late Sunday night.

Officers responding to multiple calls for a fight and the sound of gunshots outside of Brothers Taverna on Derby Street around 10 p.m. found a large group of people outside yelling and screaming, with more individuals attempting to push themselves back inside the establishment, according to Salem police.

A 26-year-old Lynn man, who Brothers Taverna identified as a regular customer, was found on the side alleyway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his mid-section, police said.

He was transported to a Boston hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

An initial perimeter was established but police say it yielded no suspects.

One person, whose name has not been released, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest due to his alleged actions as the officers attempted to gain control of the situation.

Brothers Taverna took to Facebook Tuesday morning to say that their staff are safe but have “suffered a great deal” both mentally and financially.

“What started as a day of great joy and love, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation, inside and then outside of the restaurant in the lot,” the restaurant wrote. “Some customers took advantage of the scene and left without paying their tabs or tipping their servers. With all the horror (the staff) experienced, they also have to grapple with how to stay afloat during a pandemic without much-needed income.”

Brothers Taverna added that they are working with authorities as they hope for “swift justice for our beloved customer.”

A preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was not a random act and that there is no information indicating a threat to the general public, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at (978) 745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627.

