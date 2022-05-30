WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A staffing shortage is cutting trips to Martha’s Vineyard over the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The last two trips on the Governor Ferry were canceled Monday and the Steamship Authority closed the online booking for trips off the island for the rest of the day.

They are working to rebook passengers and thier vehicles on other trips.

Passengers headed from the Vineyard to Woods Hole should arrive at the terminal no later than 30 minutes prior to their scheduled sailing time unless instructed otherwise by our Reservation Office so they can be accommodated on other trips. 2/3 — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) May 30, 2022

