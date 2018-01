SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Power is back for some students in Puerto Rico and they couldn’t be more thrilled.

Video showed the staff and students cheering loudly as the lights came on.

Power in the school had been out for 11 days since Hurricane Maria hit the island.

The students inside ran throughout the halls, celebrating the return of the lights.

