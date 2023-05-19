FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Taylor Swift superfans, rejoice.

The first of the world-famous singer and songwriter’s three concerts at Gillette Stadium kicks off tonight.

Fans braved cold temperatures Thursday morning to obtain merch for the tour, which is rolling into New England to a warm welcome from Gov. Maura Healey and the tens of thousands of folks who snagged tickets.

Police officials are reminding motorists that only those with tickets will be able to get near the stadium during the shows.

