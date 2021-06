BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people got their steps in at Fenway Park to fight cancer on Saturday.

Fenway hosted the American Lung Association’s “Fight For Air Climb,” where participants ran the stadium’s steps to raise money for research to prevent lung cancer and COVID-19.

The association ultimately raised $150,000.

