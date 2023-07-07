WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff continued in Worcester Friday afternoon, hours after police said a man shot two of his family members and then shot at police before running back into his home.

The incident happened on Colby Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. Police said the man shot at his family members and opened fire on police when responding officers tried to arrest him.

Police said the family members who were shot were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were hit, according to police.

Still, the scene in Worcester remained active as of around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon with various law enforcement personnel on scene.

Police said they were using drones as part of their response. Some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes.

One neighbor earlier in the day Friday told 7NEWS he heard sirens around 9 a.m.

The neighbor, Abdul Bilal, said he was concerned

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Bilal said of his reaction.

“I’ve been living here for two years and I’ve never seen anything like that,” he continued.

Police have asked community members to avoid the Colby Avenue area as they have local streets blocked off.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

