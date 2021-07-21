NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in Natick ended peacefully Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene at a home on North Avenue around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a disturbance and upon their arrival, spoke with a woman who said a man had barricaded himself inside the house, according to a release issued by the department.

Because the man had initially refused the officer’s commands to surrender, a perimeter was set up around the area and the Northeastern Law Enforcement Council was called in for support.

The situation ended a little under an hour and a half later and no injuries were reported.

No further information has been made available.

