NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Norwood say a standoff that occurred in the parking lot of a business ended with an armed suspect being shot by an officer.

Posting on social media just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said the officer-involved shooting occurred on Morse Street.

“Officer involved shooting Morse Street. No officers hit, suspect being medflighted,” Brooks said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During a news conference an hour later, authorities said the shooting occurred following an incident involving a woman armed with a gun at a storage facility.

According to Brooks, officers were first called to the area around 1 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man at the facility, who described there being a dispute between him and a woman who had threatened him and had a gun that she was pointing at her head.

Arriving officers found the woman in the parking lot of the business, leading to a standoff that lasted nearly 45 minutes as police attempted to talk the woman into dropping the firearm.

During the incident, Brooks said the woman would periodically point the gun at her head as well as officers, with police holding their fire until the woman began to approach Morse Street and police.

It was at that point that a Norwood police officer fired a single shot at the woman, sending her to the ground with a wound to her midsection.

Officials immediately rendered first aid to the woman, who was later flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Additional details on the condition of the woman have not yet been released, with Chief Brooks stating that the individual was still alive as of 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

