STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in Stow ended peacefully Monday, police said.

Officers went to a home on Great Road around 6:30 p.m. to serve arrest warrants against 30-year-old Charles Claussen, according to a release issued by the department.

When officers tried to take him into custody, they say he fled into the home where an unsecured firearm was located.

Police requesting help from the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team and Claussen was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening self-inflicted arm injury, according to police.

The neighborhood was closed off for several hours but has since reopened.

Claussen may face further charges in connection with the standoff.

No additional information has been released.

