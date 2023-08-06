BOSTON (WHDH) - An hours-long standoff between police and a barricaded suspect continued around Caldwell Street in Charlestown Saturday night, with police on scene and the area blocked off as of around 11 p.m.

Neighbors speaking with 7NEWS said they called police because they were concerned for another neighbor.

Boston police then responded to the area where police said a man barricaded himself inside his home shortly before 6 p.m.

With police responding, some neighbors said they came home to realize they could not park on their street. Some were still unable to get home around 11 p.m.

Police asked people to avoid the area, if possible, while their response continued.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

