BOSTON (WHDH) - An hours-long standoff between police and a barricaded suspect continued in Charlestown Saturday night, with police on scene and the area blocked off as of around 10 p.m.

Boston police responded to the area around Caldwell Street where police said a man barricaded himself inside his home shortly before 6 p.m.

With police responding, some neighbors said they came home to realize they could not park on their street.

Police have asked everyone to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

