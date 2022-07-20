ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed suspect who barricaded himself in a vehicle on I-495 Tuesday has died from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to State Police.

Police shut down the roadway in Andover in response to the standoff, which lasted hours.

The suspect, now identified as Anthony Miele, was believed to be the only person in the vehicle throughout the night. State Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital following the gunshot.

Police said a Sargant spotted the car which was wanted in connection with several bank robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island over the last few months.

According to police, Miele was asked to stop by officers that perused him, but he refused and led them on a brief chase which ended in the standoff on I-495.

The roadway was opened later Tuesday night following the standoff.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)