ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed suspect who barricaded himself in a vehicle on I-495 Tuesday has suffered an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to State Police.

Police shut down the roadway in Andover in response to the standoff, which lasted hours.

The suspect was believed to be the only person in the vehicle throughout the night. Their exact condition is not known at this time, but State Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital following the gunshot.

Sources told 7NEWS the suspect believed to be in the car was allegedly wanted in connection with several bank robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island over the last few months.

I-495 was later reopened, but not before some drivers spent hours stuck near the scene.

Driver Olivia Marshall told 7NEWS she was stranded while heading north on I-93, getting off the ramp to get on 495 to head to North Andover.

“I was noticing that traffic was at a standstill, didn’t think anything of it, (that it was) commute time,” Marshall said. “And then I noticed things weren’t going great when we were on a standstill on the ramp.”

She said she got in at just the wrong time, as traffic two cars behind here started to be diverted by police.

MassDOT workers worked to divert traffic row by row before the roadway was opened later Tuesday night

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** Route 495 NB North of Route 93 and Route 495 SB South of Route 28 – all lanes fully closed in both directions due to police activity – avoid area, roadway will be closed for an extended duration. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 20, 2022

