ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed suspect who barricaded himself in a vehicle on Route 495 Tuesday has suffered an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to State Police.

Police originally shut down the roadway in Andover in response to the standoff, calling in crisis negotiators to resolve the situation peacefully.

The suspect was believed to be the only person in the vehicle throughout the night. Their exact condition is not known at this time, but State Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital following the gunshot.

Sources told 7NEWS the suspect who was believed to be in the car was allegedly wanted in connection with several bank robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island over the last few months.

Route 495 has since reopened.

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY*** Route 495 NB North of Route 93 and Route 495 SB South of Route 28 – all lanes fully closed in both directions due to police activity – avoid area, roadway will be closed for an extended duration. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 20, 2022

