LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn appeared to come to an end Tuesday evening, following reports of a shooting in the area of Chase Street.

Police officers could be seen setting up barricades around a multistory home earlier in the afternoon after reports of shots being fired.

7NEWS sources said the response started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home in the neighborhood, missing his intended target before running back into the house.

No one was hurt during the shooting before officers arrived and began to set up their perimeter.

No details on how the standoff ended have been released yet, though police could be seen clearing the scene before 6 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

