Standoff with armed robbery suspect in Quincy ends with officer-involved shooting

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff with an armed robbery suspect who stole a police cruiser ended with an officer-involved shooting in Quincy Friday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, who has been identified as an adult male, was transported to a hospital by ambulance following the shooting, according to state police.

The suspect allegedly was involved in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Rockland before fleeing on foot into a nearby neighbor on Brookside Road.

Neighbors told Toni Bono that the suspect had tried to get into a number of homes.

“He said that he got jumped by two kids and then asked to come in and they all said no and then the last lady was like, ‘I’ll call the police,’ and when she said that, he ran to the woods,” she said.

He then allegedly stole a Rockland police cruiser before leading officers on a chase into Quincy.

Multiple agencies surrounded the vehicle on Burgin Parkway near Exit 42 as a state police STOP Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The suspect was able to take off again in the cruiser but was soon stopped on Burgin Parkway by the BJ’s gas station.

He could be seen being wheeled into an ambulance at the scene.

State police said around 9:45 a.m. that the active situation was over and that there is no threat to the public.

The situation temporarily impacted Red Line and commuter rail service but the MBTA announced around 9:40 a.m. that shuttle buses were being phased out as service got back to normal.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE Situation on Burgin Parkway in Quincy resulted in officer-involved shooting of an adult male suspect. Troopers and medics rendered first aid on scene. Suspect transported to hospital by ambulance. Investigation by Norfolk DA & MSP ongoing. Updates when appropriate. https://t.co/7rxF67yUCU — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

Red Line Update: Police have released service and shuttle buses are being phased out at this time. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 26, 2021

UPDATE Active situation in Quincy is over. There is no threat to public. We will update with more information when appropriate. https://t.co/GSrAyjIgCH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

UPDATE FOR MEDIA This is a fluid situation and suspect is armed. We are asking media outlets to stage at the Star market parking lot on Burgin Parkway. Media are directed to back off from the area where the vehicle is stopped and stage in the star market lot. Thank you. https://t.co/yMbj6iTUkN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

UPDATE Suspect still in vehicle, has moved vehicle to Burgin Parkway in area of Quincy St. Vehicle blocked in by MSP STOP Team and negotiations ongoing. We will continue to talk to the suspect. We are prepared for a lengthy negotiation. https://t.co/crOZbR8vNT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

Suspect is now stopped on Burgin Pkwy by the BJ's Gas Station. Traffic impacted in area. MBTA requested to shut down red line and commuter service in the immediate area. https://t.co/RgdK1vjEIV — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) March 26, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

