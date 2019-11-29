Standout tight end at high school in Attleboro follows father’s footsteps to University of Colorado

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A standout tight end at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro ended his high school career with a broken leg but this won’t stop him from playing college football at the highest level.

Caleb Fauria, one of the top prep recruits in New England, plans to take his talents to the University of Colorado.

“Picking Colorado, it’s not a four-year plan, it’s a 40-year plan, so with the education I’ll be getting in Boulder, that is going to help me in the long run,” Fauria said.

Standing 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds, Fauria’s size, speed and talent led to him committing to Colorado while receiving multiple offers at the D1 level.

“I really believe in the culture that they want to bring to CU and I believe the program is on the rise,” Fauria said.

His coach at Bishop Feehan, Bryan Pinabell, says Fauria will flourish at the university level.

“He was definitely our best receiver without question and our best athlete,” Pinabell said. “He has a good work ethic and all of those things, especially at that level in the PAC-12, is eventually, I think, going to benefit him greatly.”

Bishop Feehan is practically in the shadows of Gillette Stadium, so it’s only natural for kids playing high school football there to dream of one day playing for the New England Patriots.

For Fauria, that dream might have a different vision to it. His father, Christian, played as a tight end for the NFL, including the Patriots, after attending the University of Colorado.

“In a roundabout way, I didn’t know if I wanted him to go there because I didn’t want him to live under those expectations,” Christian Fauria said. “He’s got my last name but he’s got a totally different personality. He’s actually more talented than I was.”

Christian Fauria shined as an All-American during his time at Colorado.

“My main thing is like forget about my footstep and my legacy, those are mine, you can’t have them, you can look at them from afar,” he said. “I always say it’s up to you. You dictate how good you’re going to be.”

Caleb Fauria says, “I don’t think there’s any pressure being the son of whom my dad is, I just go out there, the field, the court, or whatever, and just play my game, just do my thing.”

Christian Fauria developed his game in Boulder before spending 13 years in the NFL.

“I just view him as my dad, not really as my coach, but just my dad,” Caleb Fauria said. “He’s helped a lot. He just taught me the little techniques. He tries to stay away from it as much as possible; let me try to figure it out on my own.”

Christian Fauria reiterated, “The fun part is going to be watching him go through and create his own memories, ’cause I am hands off its, like, figure it out on your own and then I think it should work out for him.”

Like father like son means Caleb gets the chance to put his own spin on the Fauria name at Colorado.

