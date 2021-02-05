WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends found a new way to support the girls’ basketball team at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school’s booster club made cardboard cutouts of the player’s loved ones to fill the stands during recent games.

Some family pets also made the cut, with several dogs and cats seen scattered throughout the cardboard crowd.

