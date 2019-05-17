Stanley Cup Final schedule announced

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will face either the San Jose Sharks or St. Louis Blues Monday, when the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final begins in Boston.

The Bruins finished up the Eastern Conference final sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes.

This is their third appearance in nine years.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Game 1: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 3: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. (San Jose, CA or St. Louis, MO) – NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 4: Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. (San Jose, CA or St. Louis, MO) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 5: Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 6: Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. (San Jose, CA or St. Louis, MO) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

Game 7: Wednesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA) – NBC, SN, CBC, TVA

