Stanley Cup makes tour stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Bruins make a run for the title, the Stanley Cup made a tour stop in Boston on Saturday.

The keeper of the greatest prize in professional hockey Mike Bolt accompanied the trophy to Bean Town, where it stood on display at the Cask ‘n Flagon restaurant near Fenway Park.

Hockey is the only sport that uses one singular trophy year after year.

“That is what is unique about our sport,” Bolt said. He continued to say that this is what players on every team dream of hoisting over their heads after a grueling season.

