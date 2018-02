HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a University of Connecticut field hockey star who led the country with 34 goals last season has been charged with stealing $34 worth of makeup.

The Hartford Courant reports 22-year-old Charlotte Veitner was arrested Sunday at the campus bookstore after staff told police she tried to conceal cosmetic items inside a bag.

Veitner was charged with larceny and released on $1,500 bail. She is to appear in court Feb. 14.

The senior is the school’s all-time leading scorer, including two goals that helped lift the team to its fifth national championship in November.

She did not immediately return messages Wednesday. Court records do not indicate if she has a lawyer.

A UConn athletics department spokesman says the university is aware of the arrest and has no further comment.

