Star NFL receivers make pitches to attract Patriots’ Malcolm Butler

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) speaks with members of the media in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WHDH) — With Malcolm Butler’s future in New England uncertain, it’s a distinct possibility that the unrestricted free agent dresses for another team next season.

After witnessing Butler’s shocking benching in Super Bowl LII, two of the NFL’s top receivers took to social media in an effort to help their clubs land his services in 2018.

“You won’t have to worry about the head coach being all up in the videos. All in the way and stuff,” San Francisco veteran Pierre Garcon said in a Tweet.

Garcon also made it a point to let Butler know that the 49ers have plenty of cap space. Butler was seeking a multi-year extension from the Patriots this past offseason, but never received one.

Yo yo @Mac_BZ come to The Bay. @49ers we got CAP SPACE, a QB and the best receivers in the division are on your team. You won’t have to worry about the head coach being all up in the videos. All in the way and stuff. One goal in mind over here. #SB53 Let’s Get It #49erFaithful — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) February 7, 2018

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia that the decision to bench Butler was strictly a “football decision.” Butler appeared in 97.8 percent of the team’s defensive snaps during the regular season. Eric Rowe started over him and the Eagles hung 41 points on the Patriots defense.

Butler initially said that Patriots had “given up” on him. On Tuesday, he said “Although I wish I could have contributed more to help my team win, I have to get ready for the next opportunity.”

All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins posted a photo of Butler wearing a Texans jersey, writing “we got a place for you in Houston.”

👍 A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:11pm PST

Butler was paid $3.9 million this past season. He’s expected to command significantly more money on the free agent market.

Butler is best known for his interception in Super Bowl XLIX that sealed a Patriots win over the Seattle Seahawks.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)