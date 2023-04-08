BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police officers responding to a report of a person armed with a long rifle at Back Bay Station got a surprise on Friday night when they came face-to-face with a person decked out as Boba Fett.
The rider dressed in a Star Wars costume prompted the call around 6 p.m.
T police said they spoke with the person and determined the scene was safe.
