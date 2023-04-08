BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police officers responding to a report of a person armed with a long rifle at Back Bay Station got a surprise on Friday night when they came face-to-face with a person decked out as Boba Fett.

The rider dressed in a Star Wars costume prompted the call around 6 p.m.

T police said they spoke with the person and determined the scene was safe.

4/7 6PM Multiple TPD units responded to #MBTA Back Bay for report of a person armed w/a long rifle. Officers located a person in character as "Boba Fett" w/a replica firearm. Officers conversed with the individual & the scene was safe. pic.twitter.com/GEdb9AHFdl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 8, 2023

