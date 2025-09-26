BOSTON (WHDH) - Amid the layoff of 900 workers and the shuttering of many locations in the United States and Canada, the Starbucks location at Boston’s iconic Steaming Kettle at Government Center will close within days.

“We’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close this Starbucks location by the end of this week,” a sign posted on the door reads. “We know this may be hard to hear – because this isn’t just any store.”

Starbucks said Thursday that it expects to end its fiscal year with 18,300 stores in North America, down 124 from last year.

