(WHDH) — Halloween is right around the corner and that means a new, playfully frightening frappuccino is in the works at Starbucks

Seasonal specialty drinks have become fan favorites at the coffee giant and this year is no exception.

The “Witch’s Brew Frappuccino” has a base of what Starbucks calls “toad’s breath,” a purple crème frappuccino.

There’s also a swirl of so-called green “bat warts,” which are made with chia seeds.

They top it all off with a “swamp fog” of vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green powdered “lizard scales.”

The creepy coffee concoction is available at participating stores until supplies last.

Starbucks is also putting out a Halloween playlist and a collection of spooky snacks like the “Mummy Cake Pop.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)