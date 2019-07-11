(WHDH) — Starbucks is hoping to add color to everyone’s summer with its new Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

The coffee chain is offering the blended drink for a short period of time at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

It’s made of a tropical creme base with dashes of red beets, turmeric, and spirulina and topped with whipped cream and a final dusting of colored powder.

Each 16-ounce serving is listed as being 400 calories, with 40 grams of carbs and 58 grams of sugar.

