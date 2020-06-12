Starbucks creates own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees

Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly initially banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear. The T-shirt depicts protests signs with phrases including “Black Lives Matter,” “Speak Up” and “Time for Change.” Social media blew up over news reports that Starbucks had told employees in a memo they couldn’t wear Black Lives Matter shirts or other paraphernalia because it might be used to amplify divisiveness.

