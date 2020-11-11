(WHDH) — Starbucks is honoring veterans, active-duty members and military spouses by giving away free coffee on Veterans Day.

The chain is offering a free tall (12 ounce) hot-brewed coffee on Wednesday at participating stores.

Starbucks will also be donating 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide on Wednesday to military nonprofits Team Red White & Blue and Headstrong.

The coffee chain says they’ve hired 30,000 veterans and military spouses since 2013 with a commitment to hire more.

