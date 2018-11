(WHDH) — Starbucks is giving away free holiday cups on Friday!

Customers who stop by locations in the United States and Canada can score a limited-edition, reusable cup while supplies last.

“It’s heeere! Get the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup, free today,” the chain said in a tweet.

Customers are required to buy a holiday beverage in order to get a cup.

Starbucks rolls out a lineup of new holiday cups each year.