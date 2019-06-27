Starbucks giving away free iced beverages Thursday afternoon

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you and a friend are looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, swing by Starbucks to score a buy-one-get-one deal on an array of iced beverages.
Starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, the coffee chain says anyone who purchases a handcrafted iced drink will get a second one free.
Customers can redeem the offer on the Starbucks app.
To find a Starbucks near you, click here.
