(WHDH) — Starbucks is serving up a brand-new winter drink to keep its customers warm during the chilly season.

The coffee chain introduced the Juniper Latte on Tuesday — an espresso drink that features a hint of juniper and sage.

The Juniper Latte was first introduced last year at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

Now, the company says it will be available for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last.

Starbucks also announced the return of its Starbucks for Life contest, which includes prizes worth more than $1.5 million.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)